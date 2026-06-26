Ingram Micro Investor Sues Over Margin Loan To PE Owner
By Sydney Price ( June 26, 2026, 5:50 PM EDT) -- An institutional investor has brought a derivative lawsuit in Delaware's Chancery Court accusing California technology company Ingram Micro Holding Corp.'s controlling stockholder of exploiting its power to facilitate a margin loan that put stockholders at risk of major losses and violated the company's trading policy....
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