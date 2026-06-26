NJ Panel Vacates $1M In Damages Awarded For Boating Injury

By George Woolston ( June 26, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel Friday vacated a jury's award of nearly $1 million to a woman who broke her back on her longtime friend's boat, ruling that the trial court should have granted the defense's bid to extend discovery in order to respond to medical evidence presented on the eve of trial....
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