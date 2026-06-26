CashCall Accuses Vought's CFPB Of Settlement Rug Pull
By Jon Hill ( June 26, 2026, 11:24 PM EDT) -- Lender CashCall Inc. has accused the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau of unfairly walking away from negotiations to reduce its $157 million enforcement judgment in California federal court, detailing behind-the-scenes talks that include claims the agency's top lawyer was initially angry with the company for hiring appellate attorney Paul Clement for its defense....
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