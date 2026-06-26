Patent Owner Drops Appeal Of $253M T-Mobile, Ericsson Case
By Elliot Weld ( June 26, 2026, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A patent owner on Friday dropped its appeal in the Federal Circuit seeking to revive a case against T-Mobile and Ericsson in which it had sought $253 million in damages after a jury rejected its claims....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.