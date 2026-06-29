Sanofi Must Face Labeling Claims In Taxotere Eye Injury MDL

By Mike Curley ( June 29, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge won't let Sanofi escape claims in multidistrict litigation that it failed to properly warn about the risks and side effects of its chemotherapy drug Taxotere, saying the label is not so "accurate, clear and unambiguous" that it can be considered adequate as a matter of law....
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