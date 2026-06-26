Norfolk Southern's Post-Mallory Arguments Fail, Justices Told
By Linda Chiem ( June 26, 2026, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A rail worker's estate told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday that Norfolk Southern cannot keep trying to evade a Federal Employers' Liability Act lawsuit by refashioning its constitutional challenge to Pennsylvania's business-registration statute asserting jurisdiction over the rail giant....
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