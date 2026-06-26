ZoomInfo Downplayed AI Biz's Slowdown, Investor Suit Says
By Sydney Price ( June 26, 2026, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Software company ZoomInfo was hit with a proposed shareholder class action in Washington federal court accusing it of hiding slowing growth and minimizing concerning trends regarding customers' adoption of its artificial intelligence tools....
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