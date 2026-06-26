Police Union Offers Sens. Revamped FirstNet Renewal Draft
By Christopher Cole ( June 26, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The Fraternal Order of Police has submitted draft language to the U.S. Senate to reauthorize the nation's first responder communications network that reasserts law enforcement's role in governing the network....
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