Paul Hastings Hires ERISA Benefits Partner In New York

By Jack Rodgers ( June 29, 2026, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP has hired a former White & Case LLP partner to join the firm in New York, who focuses her practice on compensation and benefits issues and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, the firm announced Monday....
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