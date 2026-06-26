Georgia Cases To Watch In The Last Half Of 2026

By Kelcey Caulder ( June 26, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Legal battles over data centers and a family of substances known as forever chemicals continue to mount in Georgia, and a fight over whether companies should be forced to pay for medical monitoring in cases where plaintiffs are not alleging current injuries is set to play out....
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