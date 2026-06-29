Politico Collected Data On Users' Reading Habits, Suit Claims

By Taylor Bowie ( June 29, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The news website Politico unlawfully uses automatic data trackers, allowing it to collect readers' browsing activity on "sensitive personal subject matter," such as articles about LGBTQ politics, a proposed class action claimed in California federal court Friday....
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