Black Driver Says Concrete Co. Fired Him For Calling Out Slur
By Grace Elletson ( June 29, 2026, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A Black former driver for a concrete company alleges in a suit filed Monday in Georgia federal court that he was fired after complaining that a colleague called him a racial slur and taking leftover concrete from a job even though he got approval from management to do so. ...
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