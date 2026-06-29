Insurer Says Firm, Atty Not Covered For Malpractice Claim

By Hope Patti ( June 29, 2026, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A Georgia law firm and attorney are not entitled to coverage for a legal malpractice claim brought by a former client who said their handling of an underlying lawsuit resulted in a nearly $600,000 default judgment against him, the firm's professional liability insurer told a federal court....
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