Feds Sue Mich., Other States For Not Sharing SNAP Records

By Lauren Berg ( June 29, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is asking federal courts to force Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania to turn over their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program applicant data that the Trump administration claims it needs to uncover billions of dollars in overpayments and fraud....
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