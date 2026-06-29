Circle Faces $232M Suit From N. Korea Victim's Family
By Aislinn Keely ( June 29, 2026, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The family of a missionary who was kidnapped and murdered by North Korean agents is seeking to collect over $232 million from blockchain company Circle after the stablecoin issuer allegedly failed to freeze funds linked to North Korean hackers amid the April Fools' Day exploit of crypto project Drift Protocol....
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