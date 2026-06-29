Justices Asked To Revive Fight Over Texas Sacred Site

By Crystal Owens ( June 29, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Two members of a Native American church are asking the Supreme Court to reverse a Fifth Circuit decision that said the city of San Antonio's plans for a park expansion did not substantially burden their religious rights, arguing that the appellate court "joined the wrong side of two existing circuit splits."...
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