4 Patent Cases To Watch In The Second Half Of 2026

By Ryan Davis ( July 20, 2026, 2:36 PM EDT) -- New limits on the ability to challenge patents tied to when they were issued, the invalidity standards for antibody patents and the test for design patent infringement are all at issue in cases patent attorneys will be monitoring for the rest of the year....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.