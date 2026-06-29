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SoCal Cities Call Warrantless ICE Raids 'Campaign Of Terror'

By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 29, 2026, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A group of 22 Los Angeles-area governments urged a California federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction blocking U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from making certain warrantless immigration arrests in a litigation claiming the agency is conducting a "campaign of terror" targeting Latino individuals in their communities....

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