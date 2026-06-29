Fla. Says Fear Of ICE Doesn't Justify Anonymous CDL Suit

By David Minsky ( June 29, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Florida's motor vehicle agency asked a federal court to deny foreign truckers' motion for anonymity in their lawsuit challenging the agency's decision to stop issuing commercial driver's licenses to certain noncitizens, arguing their fear of reprisal by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement doesn't justify that request....
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