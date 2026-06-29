China Crackdown Spurred $100M Insider Trading, Suit Says
By Katryna Perera ( June 29, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A suit filed in New York federal court Monday alleges a group of unknown traders carried out a $100 million insider trading scheme tied to a Reuters report and other disclosures about a Chinese regulatory crackdown on cross-border securities platforms....
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