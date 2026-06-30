$885M IBS Drug Verdict Tests Pay-For-Delay Limits

By David Gonen, Brian Sodikoff and Eric Werlinger ( June 30, 2026, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Massachusetts returned a $885 million verdict against Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co., finding that Takeda entered into an anticompetitive patent settlement that compensated a generic manufacturer to delay launching a generic version of its irritable bowel syndrome drug Amitiza, or lubiprostone....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.