Verizon Asks Justices To Send Privacy Fine Back To 2nd Circ.
By Christopher Cole ( June 29, 2026, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Verizon urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to allow it to contest an already-paid $47 million data privacy fine in the Second Circuit after the justices upheld the Federal Communications Commission's penalty powers but found them subject to court review....
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