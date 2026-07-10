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Laptop Farms Highlight Identity Fraud Risks Of Remote Work

By Mark Neuberger and Patrick McMahon ( July 10, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- On April 15, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the sentencing of two U.S. nationals in U.S. v. Wang in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts for operating so-called laptop farms that enabled North Korean operatives to obtain remote information technology jobs at more than 100 U.S. companies using stolen American identities.[1]...

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