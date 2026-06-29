High Court Blocks Roy Moore's Bid To Preserve $8.2M Win

By Kelcey Caulder ( June 29, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an emergency stay request from former Alabama Supreme Court justice Roy Moore, shooting down his attempt to save an $8.2 million defamation verdict he was awarded for his claims that a Democratic PAC ad suggested he solicited a minor for sex....
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