Justices' Concurrences Foretell Fault Line On Appeal Waivers

By Gregory Rosen, Lauren Kramer Sujeeth and William Hart ( July 6, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- On June 18, the U.S. Supreme Court decided Hunter v. U.S., a fairly technical case about how courts should treat appeal waivers in the context of criminal plea agreements.[1] Ruling in favor of the defendant, the court adopted a rule that already prevailed in a majority of circuits: An agreement to not appeal a sentence is unenforceable if it would result in a "miscarriage of justice", a potentially expansive term of art....