LA Times Gets OK For $3.85M Privacy Deal With Web Visitors
By Rae Ann Varona ( June 29, 2026, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave the final stamp of approval to a $3.85 million class settlement that resolves allegations the Los Angeles Times installed and used several trackers on the browsers of visitors to its website that collected their IP addresses without their consent....
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