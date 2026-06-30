Roberto Clemente's Sons Ask Justices To Review TM Dispute
By Adam Lidgett ( June 30, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The family of baseball legend Roberto Clemente wants the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether governments can appropriate trademarks without triggering automatic compensation after the First Circuit rejected claims stemming from Puerto Rico's use of Clemente's name and likeness on license plates and vehicle tags....
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