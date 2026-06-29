Visa Beats Securities Class Action, For Good

By Lauren Berg ( June 29, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Monday again dismissed a securities fraud suit accusing Visa Inc. of concealing anticompetitive debt practices that are the subject of a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, saying the plaintiffs still haven't shown that Visa's alleged omissions caused investor losses....
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