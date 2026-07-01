Farm Says $99M Deere Right-To-Repair Deal Is Unfair

By Mike Curley ( July 1, 2026, 1:19 PM EDT) -- One of the farms suing Deere & Co. in federal right to repair litigation is objecting to a $99 million settlement that received preliminary approval in May, saying the deal provides minimal relief compared to what the class could have gotten at trial, especially since more than half of it may go to class counsel....
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