FCC Plans To Build 'Superband' With Major Spectrum Auction

By Christopher Cole ( June 30, 2026, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission plans to vote on whether to auction 160 megahertz of spectrum for new wireless services at its July meeting, part of an envisioned "superband" of prime midband airwaves ready for commercial use by 2030....
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