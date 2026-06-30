Ga. Justices Refuse To Take Up Drew Eckl's Arbitration Fight
By Emily Johnson ( June 30, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Drew Eckl & Farnham LLP's bid to require a breakaway firm — founded by former Drew Eckl partners and others — to participate in arbitration in the fee dispute between the firm and ex-partners....
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