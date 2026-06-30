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Broker Dropped From Fatal Fla. Turnpike U-Turn Crash Suit

By Linda Chiem ( June 30, 2026, 2:40 PM EDT) -- The estate of one of three people killed in a Florida Turnpike collision last year has dropped C.H. Robinson from its negligence lawsuit after the freight broker said it didn't even arrange the shipment and wasn't connected to the trucking company or driver involved in the accident....

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