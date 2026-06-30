Chamber Backs Circle's Bid to Dismiss $280M Drift Hack Suit

By Katryna Perera ( June 30, 2026, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday urged a Massachusetts federal judge to throw out claims Circle Internet Group enabled fraudsters to drain $280 million in digital assets from crypto project Drift Protocol in an April Fools' Day exploit, arguing Circle cannot be held liable because third parties misused its platform....
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