Mich. Judge Calls Ex-GM Worker Vexatious, Tosses Bias Suit
By Susan Smiley ( July 1, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge labeled a former General Motors employee a "vexatious litigator" in an opinion issued Tuesday after she filed "five separate lawsuits raising the same claims" against the same defendants and dismissed her workplace bias and harassment suit against General Motors Flint Assembly and UAW Local 598....
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