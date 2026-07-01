FCC Wants To Extend Covered List's Reach To Components
By Nadia Dreid ( July 1, 2026, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission Wednesday announced new plans to expand the so-called covered list of telecommunications equipment — equipment deemed to be a national security risk — even further so that it bans not only a completed item but all the parts that make it up....
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