USMCA Nonrenewal Brings New Caution For Business

By Dylan Moroses ( July 1, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The joint review process for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement formally kicked off Wednesday as the U.S. announced its intent not renew the agreement without changes, leaving practitioners with questions about the outcomes of negotiations and expectations of continued business uncertainty....
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