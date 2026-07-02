CoStar Pushes Back In Antitrust Suit, Seeks Virginia Transfer

By Nate Beck ( July 2, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- CoStar Group has urged a Washington, D.C., federal judge to transfer a brokerage's antitrust lawsuit against the company to Virginia federal court, citing a mandatory forum selection clause in its terms of service that the plaintiff, a CoStar customer, had agreed to 43 times....
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