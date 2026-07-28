Tesla Told To Disclose Reported Events In Fla. Fatal Crash Suit

By David Minsky ( July 28, 2026, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge ruled on Tuesday that a Tesla engineer must disclose all publicly reported incidents in an internal database, affirming a special magistrate's order in a lawsuit accusing the carmaker of negligence stemming from a crash that killed the driver and his 19-year-old passenger. ...
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