What To Know Before Justices Rule In Title IX Employee Case

By Daniel Freshman, Helen Gugel and Kyle Shaub ( July 13, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- On May 18, the U.S. Supreme Court granted certiorari in Crowther v. Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, thereby agreeing to decide whether Title IX provides a private right of action for employees of federally funded educational institutions to sue for sex discrimination in the employment context....
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