LinkedIn Says Users Agreed To Browser Extension Scans
By Taylor Bowie ( July 1, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- LinkedIn told a California federal judge that two proposed class actions alleging the website unlawfully accesses users' browser extensions are part of an "international retaliation campaign" over routine security methods that users agreed to....
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