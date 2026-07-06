4 Benefits And Exec Comp Policy Moves From 2026's 1st Half
By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 6, 2026, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's proposal for a 401(k) fund safe harbor and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's proposal to change the reporting framework for public companies are among the top policy developments from the first half of 2026 that drew benefits and executive compensation attorneys' attention....
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