Amicus Briefs Split On 9th Circ. Copyright Test In Tattoo Case

By Ivan Moreno ( July 2, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Music labels, writers, photographers and copyright scholars are urging the Ninth Circuit to use the en banc rehearing in Kat Von D's Miles Davis tattoo fight to rework its substantial similarity test, though their amicus briefs are split over whether the court should discard the test entirely or refine it....
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