3 Federal Circuit Clashes To Watch In July
By Ryan Davis ( July 1, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A patent owner's effort to undo a Texas jury verdict clearing Samsung of infringing a wireless patent and an appeal of a ruling that Dartmouth College and a supplement maker owe $9 million for filing an "unreasonable" vitamin patent suit are among the cases the Federal Circuit will hear this month....
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