FCC To Vote On Revamping Space, Earth Station Licensing
By Nadia Dreid ( July 1, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday released the order it wants to vote on later this month to overhaul the licensing process for satellite and earth stations by creating an "assembly line" process that the agency says will slash red tape....
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