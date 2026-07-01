Judge Wary Of Melania Trump's Sanctions Bid Against Author
By Frank G. Runyeon ( July 1, 2026, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge cautioned attorneys for Melania Trump on Wednesday after they said they would seek sanctions against journalist Michael Wolff, noting the motion may negatively impact the First Lady's arguments in a pending appeal of Wolff's anti-SLAPP suit stemming from statements about her alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein....
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