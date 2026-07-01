Tatneft Fights 'Indefinite' Stay In $173M Ukraine Award Case

By Caroline Simson ( July 1, 2026, 7:38 PM EDT) -- One of Russia's largest oil companies pressed the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday to unpause litigation aimed at enforcing a confirmed $173 million arbitral award against Ukraine, saying that the proceedings have now been on hold for more than four years without any indication of when they might resume....
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