Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Expert Analysis

Have Private Suits Filled Gap Left By SEC's Crypto Pullback?

By Simona Mola ( July 7, 2026, 4:31 PM EDT) -- During Gary Gensler's tenure as chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the SEC was one of the most active participants in cryptocurrency-related litigation. From April 17, 2021 (when Gensler was sworn in as SEC chair) to Jan. 20, 2025 (when he departed from the SEC), the commission filed 75 crypto-related enforcement actions in federal courts alleging securities fraud....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies