Have Private Suits Filled Gap Left By SEC's Crypto Pullback?

By Simona Mola ( July 7, 2026, 4:31 PM EDT) -- During Gary Gensler's tenure as chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the SEC was one of the most active participants in cryptocurrency-related litigation. From April 17, 2021 (when Gensler was sworn in as SEC chair) to Jan. 20, 2025 (when he departed from the SEC), the commission filed 75 crypto-related enforcement actions in federal courts alleging securities fraud....
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