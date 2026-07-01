Bankrupt EV Co.'s Execs Reach $20M Investor Deal
By Sydney Price ( July 1, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Executives of bankrupt electric vehicle startup Canoo Inc. have reached a $20 million deal with the company's shareholders to end claims that they misled investors about its go-to-market strategy ahead of its merger with a special purpose acquisition company in 2021....
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