Ill. Judge Can't Probe Robbery Dismissal Sanctions, Feds Say

By Lauraann Wood ( July 1, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Chicago say an Illinois magistrate judge looking to probe possible sanctions over missteps that led the government to dismiss a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives robbery case lacks authority to do so, and they anticipate seeking the Seventh Circuit's "immediate" intervention if she decides any differently....
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