AI Governance Tips For Avoiding Securities Suits

By Tara Jackson, Christina Russo and Arielle Flamenbaum ( July 10, 2026, 11:27 AM EDT) -- Dunn v. Upstart Holdings Inc., a securities class action against an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on April 7, highlights a growing reality for public companies: Statements about AI are increasingly being scrutinized not only by regulators, but also by shareholders....
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